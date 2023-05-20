Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. Cut by Analyst (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LAC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.50.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

Lithium Americas stock opened at C$30.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.01. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of C$23.80 and a 1 year high of C$42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.49, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 18.13.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.34) by C$0.08.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

