Capital One Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Vital Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.22. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $21.33 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.83 EPS.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.19). Vital Energy had a net margin of 48.36% and a return on equity of 34.78%. The company had revenue of $332.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Vital Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VTLE. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vital Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vital Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

NYSE VTLE opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $809.47 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 3.35. Vital Energy has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.70.

About Vital Energy

(Get Rating)

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.