Washington Federal, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Washington Federal in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Washington Federal’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.16). Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $185.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million.

Washington Federal Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WAFD. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of WAFD opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Washington Federal

In related news, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $108,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,436.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $108,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $125,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,213.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,848 shares of company stock worth $361,626 in the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Federal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Featured Stories

