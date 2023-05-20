Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Issued By Northland Capmk

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for XOS in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for XOS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for XOS’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of XOS from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of XOS from $2.40 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of XOS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.60 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of XOS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

NASDAQ XOS opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. XOS has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $64.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XOS during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of XOS by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32,253 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George N. Mattson acquired 60,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $36,039.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 690,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,039.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other XOS news, Director George N. Mattson bought 60,066 shares of XOS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,039.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 690,066 shares in the company, valued at $414,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Mattson acquired 100,000 shares of XOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 836,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,344.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 295,366 shares of company stock valued at $173,514. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

