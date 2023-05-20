Cormark Raises K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target to C$42.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KBL. Raymond James cut K-Bro Linen from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

K-Bro Linen Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE:KBL opened at C$31.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.03. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$26.53 and a 52 week high of C$33.50. The company has a market cap of C$338.07 million, a PE ratio of 87.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18.

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$70.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$69.09 million. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, analysts predict that K-Bro Linen will post 1.1157181 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

