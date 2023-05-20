Cormark Lowers Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$18.15

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Cormark from C$21.00 to C$18.15 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC cut their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TD Securities downgraded Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price objective on Spartan Delta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.42.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

SDE stock opened at C$15.45 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$9.43 and a 12-month high of C$16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.24. The firm has a market cap of C$2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.60.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$321.88 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 1.9382423 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

