Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,200

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,350 ($29.44) to GBX 2,200 ($27.56) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of JMPLY stock opened at $47.43 on Thursday. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

