Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,200

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,350 ($29.44) to GBX 2,200 ($27.56) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Johnson Matthey Stock Performance
Shares of JMPLY stock opened at $47.43 on Thursday. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38.
About Johnson Matthey
