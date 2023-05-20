GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at TD Securities

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDI. CIBC dropped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE GDI opened at C$46.00 on Tuesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$41.51 and a 52 week high of C$51.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66. The company has a market cap of C$675.74 million, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.97.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$529.43 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Research analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.5242908 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

