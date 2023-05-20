GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at TD Securities

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDI. CIBC dropped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance
Shares of TSE GDI opened at C$46.00 on Tuesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$41.51 and a 52 week high of C$51.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66. The company has a market cap of C$675.74 million, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.97.
About GDI Integrated Facility Services
GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.
See Also
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.