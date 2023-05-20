K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of K-Bro Linen from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

TSE:KBL opened at C$31.39 on Wednesday. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$26.53 and a one year high of C$33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.98, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$338.07 million, a P/E ratio of 87.19, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18.

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.24). K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of C$70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$69.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 1.1157181 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

