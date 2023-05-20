VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives $13.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

VZIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of VIZIO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,054,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,941,000 after purchasing an additional 149,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,419,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,627,000 after purchasing an additional 285,867 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,793,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,824,000 after acquiring an additional 122,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,767,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,932,000 after acquiring an additional 173,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,125,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,754,000 after acquiring an additional 125,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZIO opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. VIZIO had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $533.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that VIZIO will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

