Head to Head Analysis: Spine Injury Solutions (SPIN) and Its Peers

Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Rating) is one of 86 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Spine Injury Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Spine Injury Solutions and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Spine Injury Solutions Competitors 675 3688 3376 69 2.36

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 14.25%. Given Spine Injury Solutions’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spine Injury Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 -$810,000.00 N/A Spine Injury Solutions Competitors $1,075.00 billion $227.15 million -23.87

Spine Injury Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spine Injury Solutions N/A -315.76% -291.55% Spine Injury Solutions Competitors -19.82% 5.11% 1.06%

Summary

Spine Injury Solutions peers beat Spine Injury Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

