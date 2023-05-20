Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OMI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Trading Up 0.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $20.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.39. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $37.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.