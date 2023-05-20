Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 213.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72,006 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 199.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 379,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 252,549 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Stock Performance

NASDAQ APTX opened at $0.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptinyx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.