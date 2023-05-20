DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.63.

DICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DICE opened at $32.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28. DICE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $45.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other DICE Therapeutics news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $290,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,719 shares in the company, valued at $689,036.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DICE Therapeutics news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,036.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 155,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $4,136,223.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,217,593 shares in the company, valued at $165,823,205.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 372,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,239,252 and have sold 154,210 shares valued at $5,611,071. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 302.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile



DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

