MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $15.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 72.70%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.39%.

In related news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $115,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 450.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227,328 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,560,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,022,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 242.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,969,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,973 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

