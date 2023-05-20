Reviewing Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) & MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT)

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) and Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

MaxCyte has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science 37 has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.7% of MaxCyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Science 37 shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of MaxCyte shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Science 37 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxCyte -73.66% -11.99% -10.62% Science 37 -183.86% -72.19% -58.73%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares MaxCyte and Science 37’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MaxCyte and Science 37, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxCyte 0 0 2 0 3.00 Science 37 0 1 4 0 2.80

MaxCyte currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 174.15%. Science 37 has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,052.83%. Given Science 37’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Science 37 is more favorable than MaxCyte.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MaxCyte and Science 37’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxCyte $44.26 million 8.90 -$23.57 million ($0.30) -12.77 Science 37 $70.15 million 0.51 -$50.99 million ($1.03) -0.29

MaxCyte has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Science 37. MaxCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Science 37, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MaxCyte beats Science 37 on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc., a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering. The company also provides disposable processing assemblies (PAs) to process and electroporate cells; and accessories supporting PAs, such as electroporation buffer solution and software protocols. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data. Its platform also provides specialized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, and connected devices for orchestrating agile clinical trials; and extensive configuration to support virtually any phase of clinical study and any indication. In addition, the company licenses its proprietary hosted technology platform to various life science institutions. It serves large and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic institutions, and biotech companies. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

