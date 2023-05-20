BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY) versus BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Critical Analysis

BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY – Get Rating) and BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BEIJING ENTPS H/S and BAE Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEIJING ENTPS H/S 0 0 0 0 N/A BAE Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEIJING ENTPS H/S N/A N/A N/A BAE Systems N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

BEIJING ENTPS H/S pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. BAE Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. BEIJING ENTPS H/S pays out 11.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BEIJING ENTPS H/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of BAE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

BEIJING ENTPS H/S has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAE Systems has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BEIJING ENTPS H/S and BAE Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEIJING ENTPS H/S $7.38 billion 0.99 $882.75 million $6.99 8.24 BAE Systems $26.30 billion 1.45 $1.97 billion N/A N/A

BAE Systems has higher revenue and earnings than BEIJING ENTPS H/S.

Summary

BAE Systems beats BEIJING ENTPS H/S on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEIJING ENTPS H/S

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in piped gas, brewery, water and environmental, solid waste treatment, and other businesses primarily in Mainland China. Its Piped Gas Operation segment distributes and sells piped natural gas; provides natural gas transmission, and gas technology consultation and development services, as well as repair and maintenance services; surveys and plots underground construction projects; and constructs and installs gas pipelines and related equipment. The company's Brewery Operation segment produces, distributes, and sells brewery products. Its Water and Environmental segment constructs sewage and water treatment plants and other infrastructural facilities; provides construction services for renovation projects; offers sewage treatment, and water treatment and distribution services, as well as consultancy services; and licenses technical know-how related to sewage treatment. The company's Solid Waste Treatment segment is involved in the construction and operation of waste incineration plants; waste treatment; sale of electricity; generation of heat and stream from waste incineration. Its Corporate and Others segment offers consultation and property investment services. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited was founded in 1997, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Beijing Enterprises Group (BVI) Company Limited.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces, advanced electronics, security, information technology solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters. The Electronic Systems segment is composed of the US and UK-based electronics activities, including electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, next-generation military communications systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, and hybrid electric drive systems. The Cyber and Intelligence segment includes the US-based Intelligence and Security business, and UK-headquartered Applied Intelligence business, and covers the group's cyber security, secure government, and commercial and financial security activities.

