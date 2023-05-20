Contrasting VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) and ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) and ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.4% of VIQ Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of VIQ Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares VIQ Solutions and ZW Data Action Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIQ Solutions -22.89% -61.42% -26.97% ZW Data Action Technologies -37.32% -56.31% -38.33%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIQ Solutions $45.84 million 0.16 -$8.71 million ($0.34) -0.62 ZW Data Action Technologies $26.24 million 0.39 -$9.79 million ($0.90) -1.59

This table compares VIQ Solutions and ZW Data Action Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

VIQ Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than ZW Data Action Technologies. ZW Data Action Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIQ Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

VIQ Solutions has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for VIQ Solutions and ZW Data Action Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIQ Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

VIQ Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $1.13, suggesting a potential upside of 435.71%. Given VIQ Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Summary

VIQ Solutions beats ZW Data Action Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven digital voice and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its solutions include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist, FirstDraft and Lexel. The firm serves the law enforcement, legal, insurance, media, corporate, and government clients. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a one-stop services on omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management system. It also engages in the development of blockchain enabled web/mobile applications and provision of software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Internet Advertising and Data Services, Ecommerce O2O Advertising and Marketing Services, Blockchain Technology, and Corporate. The company was founded by Han Dong Cheng and Zhi Ge Zhang in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

