Comparing Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Meten Holding Group and Gaotu Techedu are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Meten Holding Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Meten Holding Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Meten Holding Group has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -0.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meten Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Gaotu Techedu 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Meten Holding Group and Gaotu Techedu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Gaotu Techedu has a consensus target price of $1.30, indicating a potential downside of 54.86%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than Meten Holding Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meten Holding Group and Gaotu Techedu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meten Holding Group $11.83 million 0.18 $7.69 million N/A N/A Gaotu Techedu $362.21 million 2.04 $1.91 million $0.01 288.29

Meten Holding Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gaotu Techedu.

Profitability

This table compares Meten Holding Group and Gaotu Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meten Holding Group N/A N/A N/A Gaotu Techedu 0.71% 0.59% 0.39%

Summary

Gaotu Techedu beats Meten Holding Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meten Holding Group



Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It offers general adult ELT, junior ELT, overseas training, online ELT, and other English language-related services to students from a range of age groups. The company is also involved in the cryptocurrency mining business. As of December 31, 2021, it had an offline learning center network of 34 self-operated learning centers, including one learning center under the ‘ABC' brand of ABC Education Group covering 15 cities in nine provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities in China; and two franchised learning centers comprising four franchised learning centers under the ‘ABC' brand covering two cities in two provinces and municipalities in China. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Gaotu Techedu



Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

