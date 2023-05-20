Contrasting Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nanophase Technologies and Colgate-Palmolive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanophase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Colgate-Palmolive 0 3 7 0 2.70

Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus price target of $84.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.03%. Given Colgate-Palmolive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Colgate-Palmolive is more favorable than Nanophase Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Nanophase Technologies has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colgate-Palmolive has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nanophase Technologies and Colgate-Palmolive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanophase Technologies -9.95% -59.94% -11.51% Colgate-Palmolive 8.71% 348.63% 15.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nanophase Technologies and Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanophase Technologies $37.32 million 1.59 -$2.62 million ($0.08) -15.00 Colgate-Palmolive $17.97 billion 3.69 $1.79 billion $1.92 41.63

Colgate-Palmolive has higher revenue and earnings than Nanophase Technologies. Nanophase Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colgate-Palmolive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Nanophase Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive beats Nanophase Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets. The company was founded by Richard W. Siegel on November 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, IL.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co. is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors. The Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for dogs and cats. The company was founded by William Colgate in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

