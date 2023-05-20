Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of ABEO opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $6.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 76,694 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,544,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,406,000. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

