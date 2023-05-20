Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $183.86 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.74.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $175.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.84 and a 200 day moving average of $150.58. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Apple by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after acquiring an additional 115,929 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.