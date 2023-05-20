Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.74.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $175.16 on Thursday. Apple has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $176.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,884,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 128,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,196,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 5,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,281,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

