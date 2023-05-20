JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

JD has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.77) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 185 ($2.32) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.02) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.95) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 345.63 ($4.33).

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 159.25 ($1.99) on Wednesday. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 88.40 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 213.12 ($2.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,466.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 166.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 151.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09.

JD Sports Fashion Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.13.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Ian Dyson purchased 40,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £68,400 ($85,682.07). Company insiders own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

