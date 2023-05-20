FDM Group’s (FDM) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.66) price objective on shares of FDM Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Numis Securities cut shares of FDM Group to an add rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.53) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

FDM Group Stock Up 2.4 %

FDM stock opened at GBX 675 ($8.46) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 711.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 744.93. The company has a market capitalization of £737.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2,109.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.24. FDM Group has a 12 month low of GBX 573 ($7.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,030 ($12.90).

FDM Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at FDM Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.24) dividend. This is a boost from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. FDM Group’s payout ratio is currently 11,250.00%.

In other news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 852 ($10.67) per share, for a total transaction of £494.16 ($619.02). Company insiders own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

About FDM Group

(Get Rating)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

Featured Articles

