Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 22 ($0.28) price objective on the stock.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at GBX 15 ($0.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £89.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.80. Hummingbird Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 20.50 ($0.26).

Insider Buying and Selling at Hummingbird Resources

In other Hummingbird Resources news, insider Thomas Hill acquired 83,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £6,667.12 ($8,351.65). Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

