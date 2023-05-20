Imperial Brands’ (IMB) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($31.32) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,993 ($24.97) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,303 ($28.85).

Imperial Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

IMB stock opened at GBX 1,787.50 ($22.39) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,083.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,736.50 ($21.75) and a one year high of GBX 2,185 ($27.37). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,902.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,006.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a GBX 21.59 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,545.45%.

In related news, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 40,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($22.56), for a total transaction of £723,425.68 ($906,207.79). Insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Brands

(Get Rating)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

See Also

