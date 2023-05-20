Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 615 ($7.70) price target on the stock.

Aptitude Software Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of APTD opened at GBX 343 ($4.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £196.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,575.00 and a beta of 0.42. Aptitude Software Group has a 52-week low of GBX 311 ($3.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 431.13 ($5.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 361.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 360.15.

Get Aptitude Software Group alerts:

Aptitude Software Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 1%. Aptitude Software Group’s payout ratio is presently 12,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Aptitude Software Group

In other news, insider Jeremy Suddards sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.47), for a total value of £3,298.68 ($4,132.13). Company insiders own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and aptitude compliance solutions; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.