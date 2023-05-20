Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,900 ($23.80) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($15.78) to GBX 1,250 ($15.66) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,390 ($17.41) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.54) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.79) to GBX 1,760 ($22.05) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.54) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,471.43 ($18.43).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Stock Performance

ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,416.50 ($17.74) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14. The firm has a market cap of £13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,142.34, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.06. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 971.20 ($12.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,837.50 ($23.02). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,500.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,535.96.

Antofagasta Increases Dividend

Antofagasta Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,870.97%.

(Get Rating)

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.