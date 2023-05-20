Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,900 ($23.80) price target on the mining company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($15.78) to GBX 1,250 ($15.66) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,390 ($17.41) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.54) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.79) to GBX 1,760 ($22.05) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.54) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,471.43 ($18.43).
ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,416.50 ($17.74) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14. The firm has a market cap of £13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,142.34, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.06. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 971.20 ($12.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,837.50 ($23.02). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,500.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,535.96.
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
