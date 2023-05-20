Diploma (LON:DPLM) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,400 ($42.59) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DPLM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.57) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Friday, March 17th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($46.35) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Friday, March 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,360 ($42.09) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.93) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,944.29 ($36.88).

Get Diploma alerts:

Diploma Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DPLM opened at GBX 3,072 ($38.48) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34. Diploma has a 12 month low of GBX 2,090 ($26.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,116 ($39.03). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,725.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,774.47. The firm has a market cap of £4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,042.11, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Diploma Cuts Dividend

Diploma Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Diploma’s payout ratio is 7,236.84%.

(Get Rating)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.