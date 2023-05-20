Accrol Group’s (ACRL) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Accrol Group (LON:ACRL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Accrol Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ACRL opened at GBX 35.80 ($0.45) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £114.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.33. Accrol Group has a 1-year low of GBX 21.60 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 37.03 ($0.46).

Accrol Group Company Profile

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

