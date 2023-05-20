Accrol Group’s (ACRL) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Accrol Group (LON:ACRL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Accrol Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of ACRL opened at GBX 35.80 ($0.45) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £114.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.33. Accrol Group has a 1-year low of GBX 21.60 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 37.03 ($0.46).
Accrol Group Company Profile
