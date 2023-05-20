Berenberg Bank Raises Conduit (LON:CRE) Price Target to GBX 595

Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 590 ($7.39) to GBX 595 ($7.45) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Conduit Stock Performance

LON:CRE opened at GBX 501 ($6.28) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 486.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 445.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £824.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1,136.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Conduit has a twelve month low of GBX 299.50 ($3.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 518 ($6.49).

Conduit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Conduit’s payout ratio is currently -6,590.91%.

Insider Activity at Conduit

About Conduit

In other Conduit news, insider Trevor Carvey purchased 10,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £48,600 ($60,879.37). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 72,079 shares of company stock valued at $29,124,756. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

