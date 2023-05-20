DSW Capital’s (DSW) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

DSW Capital Stock Performance

DSW stock opened at GBX 66.50 ($0.83) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 93.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of £14.58 million and a PE ratio of -3,325.00. DSW Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 65 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 140 ($1.75).

Get DSW Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DSW Capital news, insider James A. T. Dow bought 66,666 shares of DSW Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.50 ($62,632.47). Corporate insiders own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

DSW Capital Company Profile

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; industrial property solutions; and funding and advice services in the tech and media sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.