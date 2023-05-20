Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 1,625 ($20.36) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.80) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.93) to GBX 2,200 ($27.56) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.31) to GBX 2,385 ($29.88) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,041.67 ($25.58).

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Price Performance

Compass Group stock opened at GBX 2,235 ($28.00) on Wednesday. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,630.50 ($20.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,243 ($28.10). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,052.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,951.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27. The stock has a market cap of £38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,547.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,301.59%.

In related news, insider Carol Arrowsmith sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,948 ($24.40), for a total value of £20,005.96 ($25,060.70). 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.