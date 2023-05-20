British Land (LON:BLND) Earns Sell Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British Land to a sell rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.63) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get British Land alerts:

British Land Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of British Land stock opened at GBX 356.20 ($4.46) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 386.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 406.74. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 317.80 ($3.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 544.80 ($6.82). The firm has a market cap of £3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 593.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.55.

British Land Cuts Dividend

About British Land

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.04 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,833.33%.

(Get Rating)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.