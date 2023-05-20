B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for AST SpaceMobile in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for AST SpaceMobile’s current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AST SpaceMobile’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ASTS opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a current ratio of 6.39. AST SpaceMobile has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 132.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1,831.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

