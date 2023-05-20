Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Reduced by SVB Leerink

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.39). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CNTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

CNTA stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $436.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.86. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 12.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $30,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 789,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,881.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 678.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 86,478 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 9,423,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after buying an additional 2,528,870 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

Featured Stories

