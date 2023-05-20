Land Securities Group’s (LAND) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 725 ($9.08) price target on the stock.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 628.20 ($7.87) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,121.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 630.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 646.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 459.30 ($5.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 784.80 ($9.83).

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,142.86%.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

