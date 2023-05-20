Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Dialight (LON:DIA)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dialight (LON:DIA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 210 ($2.63) price objective on the stock.

Dialight Price Performance

Dialight stock opened at GBX 229 ($2.87) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 210.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 255.44. The stock has a market cap of £76.01 million, a P/E ratio of 22,900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.27. Dialight has a 12-month low of GBX 190.80 ($2.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 350 ($4.38).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Clive Jennings acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £10,450 ($13,090.32). Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About Dialight

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads products.

