Genus (LON:GNS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genus (LON:GNS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 4,500 ($56.37) price objective on the stock.

Genus Price Performance

Shares of LON GNS opened at GBX 2,518 ($31.54) on Tuesday. Genus has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,196 ($27.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,364 ($42.14). The stock has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,842.31, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,764.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,900.16.

Genus Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a GBX 10.30 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Genus’s payout ratio is currently 6,153.85%.

Insider Activity at Genus

Genus Company Profile

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,479 ($31.05) per share, with a total value of £24,790 ($31,053.49). In other Genus news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($31.05) per share, with a total value of £24,790 ($31,053.49). Also, insider Alison Henriksen acquired 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,999 ($37.57) per share, for a total transaction of £49,723.42 ($62,286.63). 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

