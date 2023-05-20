Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allison Transmission in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi expects that the auto parts company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Allison Transmission’s current full-year earnings is $6.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALSN. Bank of America lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $49.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,210. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,417,000 after purchasing an additional 101,717 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 1,241.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 449.2% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 66,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 1,630.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

See Also

