Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IRON. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Monday, April 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine Opco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Performance

Disc Medicine Opco stock opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65. Disc Medicine Opco has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $35.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine Opco ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.53). On average, research analysts expect that Disc Medicine Opco will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Disc Medicine Opco by 2,709.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

