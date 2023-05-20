DCC (LON:DCC) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,242 ($65.66) target price on the stock.
Separately, Numis Securities started coverage on DCC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DCC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,510.50 ($69.03).
DCC Stock Performance
Shares of LON:DCC opened at GBX 4,976 ($62.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,467.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. DCC has a 1-year low of GBX 3,986 ($49.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,898 ($73.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,682.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,540.37.
DCC Increases Dividend
DCC Company Profile
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.
