DCC (LON:DCC) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCCGet Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,242 ($65.66) target price on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities started coverage on DCC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DCC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,510.50 ($69.03).

Shares of LON:DCC opened at GBX 4,976 ($62.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,467.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. DCC has a 1-year low of GBX 3,986 ($49.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,898 ($73.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,682.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,540.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 127.17 ($1.59) per share. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $60.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,309.73%.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

