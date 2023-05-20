Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Ameren in a report released on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s FY2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of AEE opened at $84.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $97.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 245,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,864,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,398.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,067.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.43%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

