Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EVgo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.44.

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.00. EVgo has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $12.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 284.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EVgo will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVgo by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth about $32,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVgo by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after buying an additional 3,228,340 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

