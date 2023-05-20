CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $9.11 on Thursday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $888.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $51,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $69,873.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $51,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,849 shares of company stock worth $1,390,672. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 20,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 290,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 25,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

