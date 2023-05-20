Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Issued By Taglich Brothers

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for BGSF in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for BGSF’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for BGSF’s FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

BGSF opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80. BGSF has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BGSF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 20.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of BGSF in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. 40.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc engages in providing consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings.

