ChromaDex Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ChromaDex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for ChromaDex’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

ChromaDex Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.37.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 51.99% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChromaDex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 130.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

