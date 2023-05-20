Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Cut by Analyst

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Diamond Equity decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Context Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Context Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Context Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Context Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Context Therapeutics Trading Up 15.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

Shares of CNTX stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. Context Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,687,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Context Therapeutics by 81.6% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 317,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 142,762 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $145,000. swisspartners Ltd. increased its position in Context Therapeutics by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $80,000. 25.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

