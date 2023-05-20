Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Azul S.A. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Azul in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Azul’s current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Azul’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AZUL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Azul has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $13.81.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $846.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.95 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 83.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Azul by 930.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 140.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 231.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 697.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

